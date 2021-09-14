Artistic Chinese lollipop: post-95 girl brings new vitality to traditional sugar painting

People's Daily Online) 15:58, September 14, 2021

China's post-95 food vlogger, Jiuyue, has become a practitioner of sugar painting, bringing forth new ideas to this time-honored Chinese folk art.

Sugar painting can be traced back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Artists use hot, liquid sugar to create various figures on a marble or metal surface.

The young girl learned the skills from an old master, and started creating her own exquisite 3D artworks, such as a flower basket and insects.

She recently unveiled a "sugar painting challenge" online in the hope of promoting this traditional art by attracting more attention from younger generations. Let's get a taste of this sweet art together!

