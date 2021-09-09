Extraodinary! A glance at China's only 38-meter-long ceramic sculpture

People's Daily Online) 14:01, September 09, 2021

The China Ceramic and Glass Museum in Zibo, east China’s Shandong Province, preserves the only large-scale ceramic sculpture found within the country named the "Spirit of the Ceramics".

Being 38 meters long and 3.6 meters wide, along with having more than 3, 000 separate pieces of ceramic figures, animals and props, the sculpture vividly reproduces the entire process in the ceramic industry from the mining of pottery materials to final market transactions in Zibo in the period between 1912 and 1949.

