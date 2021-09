People visit Art Safari exhibition in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 10:40, September 17, 2021

People visit Art Safari exhibition in Bucharest, Romania, on Sept. 16, 2021. Art Safari is an annual cultural event aimed at bringing classical and contemporary artworks closer to the public. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

