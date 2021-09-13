Languages

Monday, September 13, 2021

Ballet students perform in Bucharest's National Opera hall, Romania

(Xinhua) 10:49, September 13, 2021

Ballet students perform on a stage in front of Bucharest's National Opera hall during the Dance Gala project - childhood in dance steps, in downtown Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


