Hot weather hits Romania
(Xinhua) 11:00, August 03, 2021
A man sunbathes during hot weather in a park in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on Aug. 2, 2021. Romanian authorities issued an orange code as temperatures reached 41 degrees Celsius in southern Romania. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
