Aviation Day celebrations held in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 16:01, July 21, 2021

A military band plays the national anthem in front of the Statue of Air Heroes, built to honor Romania's military aviation heroes, during Aviation Day celebrations in Bucharest, Romania, July 20, 2021. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

