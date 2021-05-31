Home>>
COVID-19 easing in Bucharest, Romania
(Xinhua) 11:01, May 31, 2021
People walk on Victoriei Avenue, which is newly opened for pedestrians during the weekend amid COVID-19 easing in Bucharest, Romania, on May 30, 2021. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)
