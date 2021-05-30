Mauritania receives second batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 11:06, May 30, 2021

NOUAKCHOTT, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Mauritania received Saturday a second COVID-19 vaccine donation from China, as the country is looking to vaccinate more of its citizens against the virus.

With the new donation, China will help Mauritania "ensure the continuity of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country," Mauritanian Health Minister Sidi Ould Zahaf said.

Zahaf also took the opportunity to once again urge people to get vaccinated to allow for the relaunch of the country's economy.

Chinese Ambassador to Mauritania Li Baijun said China and Mauritania enjoy a traditional friendship and have been engaged in fruitful cooperation in various fields, in particular anti-epidemic cooperation since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Li added that the arrival of this vaccine donation confirms the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

Mauritania has reported 19,463 COVID-19 cases, 463 deaths and 18,431 recoveries.

China's first vaccine donation arrived on March 24.

