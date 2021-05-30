Guangdong reports 13 new locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:25, May 30, 2021

GUANGZHOU, May 30 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province registered 13 new locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

Twelve of the asymptomatic carriers were reported in the provincial capital city of Guangzhou, and one in the city of Foshan.

The province also reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case during the period, which was found in Guangzhou. The patient entered the city from Cameroon.

On the same day, five new imported asymptomatic cases from Bangladesh, Cameroon and Cambodia were also reported in the province.

By the end of Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,030 imported ones, according to the commission.

