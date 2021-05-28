Chinese mainland reports seven new COVID-19 cases, all imported

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Three cases were reported in Sichuan, two were reported in Shanghai and one each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Thursday in Shanghai, it added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

A total of 6,019 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,728 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 291 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,045 by Thursday, including 316 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,093 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 26 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, five of which were reported in Guangdong. There were a total of 405 asymptomatic cases, of whom 373 were imported, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 6,761 cases, including 59 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,565 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

