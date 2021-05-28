Virus origin-tracing "should not be politicized": experts

08:42, May 28, 2021

To politicize the origin-tracing of COVID-19, a matter of science, will not only make it hard to find the origin of the virus, but also give free rein to the "political virus" and seriously hamper international cooperation on the pandemic, said the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Wednesday.

"Out of a sense of responsibility towards the health of mankind, we support a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world," said the spokesperson for the embassy in a statement.

The spokesperson noted that some people lately have played the old trick of political hype on the origin tracing of COVID-19 in the world. Smear campaign and blame-shifting are making a comeback, and the conspiracy theory of "lab leak" is resurfacing.

As COVID-19 is still ravaging the world, top scientists have rejected a conspiracy theory claiming that the novel coronavirus was made in a lab.

