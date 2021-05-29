Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

CGTN) 11:14, May 29, 2021

The Chinese mainland recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, two from south China's Guangdong Province and 14 from overseas, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Saturday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded on Friday, the NHC said.

Fourteen new asymptomatic cases were recorded on the same day, while 403 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland to 91,061, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 11,836 (11,570 recoveries, 210 deaths)

Macao: 51 (49 recoveries)

Taiwan: 7,315 (1,133 recoveries, 78 deaths)

