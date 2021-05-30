Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
(Xinhua) 09:26, May 30, 2021
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of the new cases, five were reported in Shanghai, two in Fujian and one each in Inner Mongolia, Guangdong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, it said.
