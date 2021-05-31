Price, supply of daily necessities stable at Guangzhou's Liwan District

Xinhua) 08:26, May 31, 2021

Staff members arrange vegetables at a makeshift site of Guangzhou Friendship Store in Liwan District, Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong province, May 30, 2021. Price and supply of daily necessities are stable here amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

