Price, supply of daily necessities stable at Guangzhou's Liwan District
(Xinhua) 08:26, May 31, 2021
Staff members arrange vegetables at a makeshift site of Guangzhou Friendship Store in Liwan District, Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong province, May 30, 2021. Price and supply of daily necessities are stable here amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
