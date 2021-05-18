Romania opens vaccination center in Chinese commodity wholesale market

Xinhua) 11:13, May 18, 2021

People wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Romania's largest Chinese commodity wholesale market near the northeastern suburb of Bucharest, on May 17, 2021. A COVID-19 vaccination center opened on Monday in the Chinese commodity wholesale market in a bid to speed up the inoculation pace in the area. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 vaccination center opened on Monday in Romania's largest Chinese commodity wholesale market near the northeastern suburb of Bucharest, in a bid to speed up the inoculation pace in the area.

The center, initiated by the Red Dragon Commercial Center which manages the market, is run in partnership with the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital, relevant institutions and local authorities, according to a press release of the company.

Romania have recently accelerated its vaccination campaign by launching more vaccination centers, mobile vaccination units and drive-through vaccination spots, and organizing so-called "vaccination marathons."

According to official statistics released on Monday, 6,834,736 vaccine doses have been administered to 3,963,176 people since the start of the vaccination campaign in late December. And 2,871,560 of them have received both doses.

The authorities have expected to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 in the country with a total population of approximately 19 million.

