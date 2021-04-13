Home>>
Temporary vaccination site opens in Kunming, Yunnan Province
(Ecns.cn) 16:14, April 13, 2021
People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2021. The temporary vaccination sites is newly set at a gymnasium in Guandu District of Kunming, with daily inoculation capacity of about 5,000. (Photo/China News Service)
