China's first vaccination vehicle to hit the streets in April: media

(Xinhua)    14:32, March 16, 2021

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A vaccination vehicle developed by Chinese automotive firm Foton Motor Group will hit the streets in April in Beijing and north China's Hebei province, Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao has reported.

China's first such vehicle will allow people to receive COVID-19 shots near their residence without travelling to vaccination stations, according to the report published Friday.

The interior of the vehicle resembles that of a bus, but with fewer seats.

Citing Foton, the report said that the vehicle is equipped with a facial recognition system that can also check the body temperature of visitors, and is covered by onboard Wi-Fi to transmit real-time data.

According to Foton, the manufacturer can produce 12 such vehicles in one day, allowing for large scale testing in the future, the report said.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

