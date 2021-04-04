China to promote COVID-19 vaccinations on campus
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has issued a notice to ask local education departments and universities to proactively cooperate with local vaccination work.
The document urged local education departments and universities to join hands with local health departments in making reasonable plans for on-campus inoculations, thus organizing the vaccination of local schools in batches in an orderly manner.
Vaccination must be done upon informed consent, voluntarily and free of charge, the notice said.
It called on schools to provide school infirmaries, stadiums and other facilities, or set up tents, as temporary vaccination sites in accordance with requirements.
The document also called for greater publicity and mobilization on campus, asking local education authorities and universities to dispel doubts by publicizing the positive role of vaccines in protecting personal health and controlling the epidemic, along with other scientific information on vaccination.
Photos
Related Stories
- Nation prepares mass domestic COVID inoculations
- China's first vaccination vehicle to hit the streets in April: media
- Fauci expects Trump to persuade followers to get vaccination
- Roundup: Vaccination top strategy of China's current COVID-19 response: officials
- Vaccination centres open at Westminster Abbey, Science Museum in London
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.