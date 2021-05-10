Languages

Monday, May 10, 2021

Romania's largest "vaccination marathon" kicks off

(Xinhua) 15:46, May 10, 2021

Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu (C) performs during Romania's "vaccination marathon" at the National Library during COVID-19 pandemic in Bucharest, Romania, May 9, 2021. Romania's largest "vaccination marathon," aimed at further boosting COVID-19 jab rollout in the country, kicked off here on May 7. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


