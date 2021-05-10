First batch of RCSC-donated oxygen concentrators, ventilators arrive in India

Anti-epidemic supplies including 100 oxygen concentrators and 40 ventilators donated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) arrived in India, and the RCSC has also decided to provide 1 million U.S. dollars to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said.

The shipment by a Chinese cargo flight from China's southwestern city of Chengdu was the first batch of anti-epidemic supplies donated by the RCSC to India, according to the ambassador.

Sun also said the RCSC has also decided to provide 1 million U.S. dollars in cash in assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nothing in the world is more precious than people's lives. The rights to subsistence and development are the basic human rights of paramount importance," Sun said. "Actions of RCSC shine the humanitarian spirit and highlight the purpose of dedication and protection of human life and health."

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 22-million mark on Sunday, reaching 22,296,414 with 403,738 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours, and the death toll rose to 242,362 including 4,092 new deaths, the Indian health ministry has reported.

