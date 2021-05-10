China's Red Cross offers humanitarian support to India's COVID-19 fight

Xinhua) 14:17, May 10, 2021

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China has offered India 1 million U.S. dollars in cash assistance to help the country combat COVID-19, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) said Sunday.

In addition, a batch of anti-pandemic supplies donated by the Chinese humanitarian organization left Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday morning and arrived in Bangalore of India later the day, the CRCF said.

The supplies include 100 oxygen concentrators, 20 non-invasive ventilators and 20 invasive ventilators, added the CRCF.

