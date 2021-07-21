Britain issues extreme heat weather warning

Xinhua) 16:02, July 21, 2021

People walk along the bridge in St. James's Park in London, Britain, on July 20, 2021. Britain's national weather service the Met Office has issued its extreme heat weather warning as sweltering conditions have continued for several days in parts of the country. Issued Monday afternoon, the amber warning will last until mid-night Thursday with temperatures expected to drop on Friday. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

