Britain issues extreme heat weather warning
(Xinhua) 16:02, July 21, 2021
People walk along the bridge in St. James's Park in London, Britain, on July 20, 2021. Britain's national weather service the Met Office has issued its extreme heat weather warning as sweltering conditions have continued for several days in parts of the country. Issued Monday afternoon, the amber warning will last until mid-night Thursday with temperatures expected to drop on Friday. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
