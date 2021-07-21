Home>>
UK double-dealing in 'human rights' issues
(Ecns.cn) 09:01, July 21, 2021
Some British politicians tend to shut their eyes to domestic problems and point an accusing finger at other countries over so-called "human rights" issues. (John Lee)
(ECNS) -- Systemic racial discrimination, violent provocation and hate crimes against ethnic minorities in the UK have increased in recent years, according to a report released by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in March. But some British politicians tend to shut their eyes to domestic problems and point an accusing finger at other countries over so-called "human rights" issues. Their hypocrisy and double standards have been thoroughly exposed to the public. (John Lee)
