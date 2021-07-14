Home>>
Latvia issues red heat warning
(Xinhua) 13:02, July 14, 2021
People relax in the tree shade in Riga, Latvia, on July 13, 2021. The Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center has issued a red heat warning in the country, which is in effect until Friday. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
