Latvia issues red heat warning

Xinhua) 13:02, July 14, 2021

People relax in the tree shade in Riga, Latvia, on July 13, 2021. The Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center has issued a red heat warning in the country, which is in effect until Friday. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

