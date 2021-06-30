Languages

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

In pics: graduation ceremony at Riga Stradins University

(Xinhua) 10:50, June 30, 2021

People hold bunches of flowers to wait for students attending a graduation ceremony outside Riga Stradins University in Riga, Latvia, on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)


