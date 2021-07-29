Heatwave hits Romania

A woman walks past a fountain during a hot day in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on July 28, 2021. Romanian authorities issued an orange code, announcing a heatwave with temperatures reaching 40 degrees in the south of the Balkan country in the next few days. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

