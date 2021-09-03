Home>>
Children attend cultural program at National Museum of Art of Romania
(Xinhua) 10:36, September 03, 2021
Children attend a cultural program at the National Museum of Art of Romania in Bucharest, Romania, on Sept. 2, 2021. The program aims to encourage participants to discover the value of classic art and its influence on life. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.