Children attend cultural program at National Museum of Art of Romania

Xinhua) 10:36, September 03, 2021

Children attend a cultural program at the National Museum of Art of Romania in Bucharest, Romania, on Sept. 2, 2021. The program aims to encourage participants to discover the value of classic art and its influence on life. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)