Exhibition of Crimes of Japanese "Comfort Women" System opens in Nanjing
(Xinhua) 10:32, September 19, 2021
People visit the exhibition of the Crimes of Japanese "Comfort Women" System at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2021. The exhibition of the Crimes of Japanese "Comfort Women" System opened in Nanjing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
