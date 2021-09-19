Exhibition of Crimes of Japanese "Comfort Women" System opens in Nanjing

Xinhua) 10:32, September 19, 2021

People visit the exhibition of the Crimes of Japanese "Comfort Women" System at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2021. The exhibition of the Crimes of Japanese "Comfort Women" System opened in Nanjing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

