Thursday, September 16, 2021

Gorgeous sunset glow in Nanjing

(Ecns.cn) 16:12, September 16, 2021

Stunning sunset glow turns the sky into a shade of pink and orange in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, September 15, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)


