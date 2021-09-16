Home>>
Gorgeous sunset glow in Nanjing
(Ecns.cn) 16:12, September 16, 2021
Stunning sunset glow turns the sky into a shade of pink and orange in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, September 15, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
