Nanjing reopens outdoor tourist sites in orderly manner

Xinhua) 15:22, August 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2021 shows tourists enjoying boat rides at the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing of east China's Jiangsu Province. With strict epidemic prevention and control measures in force, Nanjing has been reopening its outdoor tourist sites in an orderly manner since Aug. 26, as the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

