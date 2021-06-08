Four Gentoo penguins join Nanjing Underwater World

Ecns.cn) 14:32, June 08, 2021

The photo shows four Gentoo penguins that join the Nanjing Underwater World, Nanjing, Jiangsu, June 7, 2021. (Photo/Yang Bo)

Four Gentoo penguins officially joined the Nanjing Underwater World and met visitors on Monday after quarantine inspection. Gentoo penguins, also known as white-browed penguins, are larger and belong to one of the Adelie penguins. They are one of the seven species of penguins living in the Antarctic region. Gentoo penguins are commonly called "gentleman penguin" because of their interesting and lovely appearance.

