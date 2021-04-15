Home>>
Azalea flowers bloom under Ming Dynasty City Wall in Nanjing
(Ecns.cn) 14:46, April 15, 2021
Photo taken on April 14, 2021 shows azaleas blooming at the east section of the Inner Gate of the Great Wall in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
