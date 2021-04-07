Languages

Wednesday, April 07, 2021

Blooming hydrangeas flowers attract visitors to Nanjing

Visitors snap a few shots of blooming hydrangeas flowers at the Chongzheng College in the east foot of Qingliangshan Park in east China’s Nanjing City, April 6, 2021.(Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

