Lotus flowers bloom at Mochouhu Park in Nanjing in early summer

Ecns.cn) 14:13, June 16, 2021

Blooming lotus flowers dotted with green leaves attract many visitors in the Mochouhu Park in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on June 14, 2021. (Photo/ Yang Bo)

The planting of lotus in the Mochouhu Park has a long history in Nanjing. Nowadays, the park has 30,000-square-meters lotus pond, growing with more than 300,000 lotus flowers from 400 different types.

