Nanjing launches 2nd round of nucleic acid test

Xinhua) 11:53, July 25, 2021

Residents queue for a COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a community in Jiangning District of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 24, 2021. A second round of COVID-19 nucleic acid test was launched Saturday in Jiangning District of Nanjing. The eastern Chinese city on Friday reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic ones, local health authorities said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

