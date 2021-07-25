China's National Games to operate with closed-loop management amid pandemic

The main stadium of China's 14th National Games in Xi'an, Shaanxi. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

China's 14th National Games will be held in closed-loop management to ensure all participants health.

XI'AN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The organizers of China's 14th National Games said on Saturday that the major sports gala would impose a closed-loop management system for the players, coaches and correspondents.

The Games will be open for spectators, who are required to undergo full vaccination for COVID-19 at least 14 days ahead of the competition, and should provide negative nucleic acid test certificates 72 hours before entering any venues.

Liu Tianyi, an official from the medical and health department of the organizing committee, told Xinhua that under the system, all the competition venues will be divided into the closed management areas and non-closed management areas. All of the players, coaches and correspondents can't enter the non-closed management areas without special permission.

"The participants should also provide their 14-day health monitoring information, and sign health undertakings. Of course, all these certificates and information can be uploaded to a small app on the Wechat platform, in order to bring convenience to the participants," Liu said.

In the Games village, the media village and the designated reception hotels, the check-in participants and the staff are not allowed to leave without special permission. Participants can only leave for the competition venues by taking shuttle buses.

The 14th National Games will run from September 15th to 27th in Shaanxi province.

