6 Nanjing officials punished for failure in COVID-19 prevention, control

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:28, August 08, 2021

A medical worker registers information of residents at a nucleic acid testing spot in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu province, July 29, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Six officials from Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu province have received severe punishment due to their failures in COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, according to a statement from the provincial disciplinary watchdog on Saturday.

Wang Chao, deputy general manager of Eastern Airports, a State-owned company that oversees seven airports in Jiangsu, including Nanjing Lukou International Airport; Yin Yunwen, director of the company's emergency rescue department and Xu Yongjie, director of the company's ground service department, have been put under investigation by the provincial disciplinary watchdog.

Hu Wanjin, vice-mayor of Nanjing, was given an administrative demerit.

Yan Yingjun, director of Jiangning district in Nanjing, was given a severe warning within the Party and a demotion from his post.

Fang Zhongyou, director of the Nanjing Health Commission, was given a severe warning within the Party and has been removed from his position.

Jiangsu reported 53 new locally transmitted cases on Friday, according to the provincial Health Commission on Saturday.

Among the cases, one was found in Nanjing and 52 were detected in Yangzhou.

Since July 28, Yangzhou has reported 272 local cases, including 17 in serious condition and another four in critical condition.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)