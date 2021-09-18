Home>>
China holds ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of 'September 18 Incident'
(People's Daily App) 14:55, September 18, 2021
Saturday marks the 90th anniversary of the September 18 Incident, which is also the start of the 14 years of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and opened up the prelude to the world's anti-fascist war.
May the victims and the fallen heroes in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression rest in peace.
