We Are China

Pink grass field in Nanjing enchants tourists

Ecns.cn) 14:40, October 13, 2021

Photo shows a woman walking in a field of pink grass (muhlenbergia capillaris) in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 12, 2021. Muhly grasses create pink mist attracting many tourists. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)