China, Iran hold 1st joint exhibition of stamps in Tehran

Xinhua) 08:25, January 11, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua (2nd L) and Iran's Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology Ramezanali Sobhanifar (1st R) display commemorative stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Wencheng)

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Iran on Monday inaugurated their first joint exhibition of the two countries' stamps at the Post and Communications Museum in Iran's capital Tehran.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said the stamps have demonstrated wonderful moments of the social development of China and Iran in microcosm.

The stamps, as cultural messengers, have encapsulated the dialogue and integration of the ancient civilizations of China and Iran, and recorded their friendly exchanges since the establishment of diplomatic relations five decades ago, Chang added.

Ramezanali Sobhanifar, Iran's deputy minister of communication and information technology, agreed that the stamps have shown the "very good relations" between the two ancient civilizations historically connected by the Silk Road.

"We need to show the past relations between the two countries to the new generation to ... deepen bilateral relations so that the two countries use their potentials in different fields," said Sobhanifar, also head of Iran's National Post Company.

Celebrities from Iran's postal, cultural and diplomatic sectors attended the opening ceremony. Ahmad Mohit Tabatabai, president of Iran's National Committee of Museums, told Xinhua that this exhibition displays how the stamps from China have been collected in this Iranian museum that houses stamps from about 110 countries and regions.

A large number of stamp lovers visited the two countries' stamps on display on the first day of the exhibition, which runs until Friday.

Hamid Reza Soleimani, a collector of stamps and documents, said he "highly values the 50-year relations between China and Iran and hopes that relations between countries, particularly Iran and China, will improve day by day."

The exhibition followed a December joint issuance of two commemorative stamps depicting Chinese and Iranian ancient bridges to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ahmad Mohit Tabatabai, president of Iran's National Committee of Museums, visits an exhibition of Chinese and Iranian stamps in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Wencheng)

