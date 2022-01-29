Tiger-themed lantern fair held in Jenjarom of Selongor, Malaysia

Xinhua) 10:34, January 29, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows a lantern fair in Jenjarom of Selongor, Malaysia. Themed with tiger, the lantern fair will last till the 15th day of the first month of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Tiger. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People visit a lantern fair in Jenjarom of Selongor, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2022. Themed with tiger, the lantern fair will last till the 15th day of the first month of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Tiger. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

