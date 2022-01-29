Chinese New Year photo exhibition opens in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 08:34, January 29, 2022

People visit a Chinese New Year photo exhibition in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 28, 2022. The Chinese New Year photo exhibition opened here on Friday, featuring 65 photos, which show how Chinese people in different parts of the country celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

SOFIA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese New Year photo exhibition opened here on Friday, featuring 65 photos, which show how Chinese people in different parts of the country celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1.

The three-week long event, organized by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, is staged at the Slaveykov square, a popular place in the center of Bulgaria's capital city.

Many visitors were attracted by the bright colors and diversity of the photos.

Prof. Nako Stefanov, an expert in East Asia of Sofia University and a visitor, told Xinhua the exhibition "is a significant event for Sofia that will be seen by many people."

The exhibition gives a very interesting look at such a traditional festival, Stefanov said, adding "I think it is very good that Bulgarians have the opportunity to look into the life of the Chinese people at such a festive moment."

Vladislav Mihaylov, another visitor, spent more than 20 minutes enjoying the photos. "I look at the exhibition with great interest, wishing to go to China someday to see these festivities live," Mihaylov said.

People visit a Chinese New Year photo exhibition in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 28, 2022. The Chinese New Year photo exhibition opened here on Friday, featuring 65 photos, which show how Chinese people in different parts of the country celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

A girl visits a Chinese New Year photo exhibition in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 28, 2022. The Chinese New Year photo exhibition opened here on Friday, featuring 65 photos, which show how Chinese people in different parts of the country celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)