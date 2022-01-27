Languages

Archive

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Home>>

Naval aviation division carries out day-and-night flight training

(China Military Online) 14:22, January 27, 2022

An anti-submarine aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxis on the tarmac during a combat flight training exercise in the middle of January, 2022, which is attended by multiple types of aircraft. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Yunbo, Liu Yufan, Wang Zhengdi and Zhang Dingyi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories