Naval aviation division carries out day-and-night flight training
(China Military Online) 14:22, January 27, 2022
An anti-submarine aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxis on the tarmac during a combat flight training exercise in the middle of January, 2022, which is attended by multiple types of aircraft. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Yunbo, Liu Yufan, Wang Zhengdi and Zhang Dingyi)
