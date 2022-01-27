Naval aviation division carries out day-and-night flight training

China Military Online) 14:22, January 27, 2022

An anti-submarine aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxis on the tarmac during a combat flight training exercise in the middle of January, 2022, which is attended by multiple types of aircraft. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Yunbo, Liu Yufan, Wang Zhengdi and Zhang Dingyi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)