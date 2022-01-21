Home>>
Maintenance men perform examination on anti-submarine patrol aircraft
(China Military Online) 10:14, January 21, 2022
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis to the flightline before taking off for flight training on January 6, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
