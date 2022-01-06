PLA ground force starts military training

(People's Daily App) 10:52, January 06, 2022

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday signed a mobilization order for the training of the armed forces, the first order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2022.

Check out this video to see grand scenes of the national defenders of the PLA ground force starting military training for the year and preparing themselves in all kinds of combat conditions.

