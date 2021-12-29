"Daka! PLA": Meet PLA Navy's carrier-based fighter jet J-15

China Military Online) 14:40, December 29, 2021

The J-15, also known as "Flying Shark," is a carrier-based fighter jet independently developed by China for the PLA Navy. Click on the video to learn more about the J-15 and the naval aviation troops.

