Naval aviation brigade organizes flight training
(China Military Online) 14:27, December 24, 2021
A ground crew member assigned to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command uses flag signal to guide a fighter jet into the aircraft hangar after a flight training mission on December 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Jianmin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
