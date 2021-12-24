Naval aviation brigade organizes flight training

China Military Online) 14:27, December 24, 2021

A ground crew member assigned to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command uses flag signal to guide a fighter jet into the aircraft hangar after a flight training mission on December 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Jianmin)

