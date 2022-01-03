Flamethrower burns down targets in attacking drill

China Military Online) 14:03, January 03, 2022

A flamethrower operator assigned to a brigade under the PLA Navy's Marine Corps ignites a controlled fire to burn down the simulated target during an attacking drill in early December, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Ronghe)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)