Home>>
Flamethrower burns down targets in attacking drill
(China Military Online) 14:03, January 03, 2022
A flamethrower operator assigned to a brigade under the PLA Navy's Marine Corps ignites a controlled fire to burn down the simulated target during an attacking drill in early December, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Ronghe)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.