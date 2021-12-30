Frigate flotilla organizes maritime live-fire training

China Military Online) 15:54, December 30, 2021

Sailors aboard a naval vessel lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with a crane in preparation for a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) mission during a maritime training exercise in early December, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Min)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)