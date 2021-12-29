Ground crew make thorough inspect before flight

China Military Online) 14:44, December 29, 2021

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command inspects the canopy of a fighter jet prior to a flight training mission from December 21 to 22, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Rui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)